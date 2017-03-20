Even in a Space for Cash-Strapped Arts Groups, the Rent Is Too Damn High

Alan Ziter’s been in San Diego long enough to see the process play out in neighborhoods across the city: Artists move into an affordable neighborhood, making it cool and eventually, unaffordable. He wanted to stop it in its tracks and find a place where San Diego’s arts community could put down solid roots.
That’s why he helped create Arts District Liberty Station – a cultural community within a collection of old homogenous city-owned military buildings in a high-priced coastal community – perhaps the last place an arts district would pop up on its own.
The arts district was envisioned as a place where artists could thrive without worrying about being pushed out. But a decade after its launch, arts tenants are finding themselves in the same spot the district was meant to insulate them from: Rents there are too high for many artists and cultural nonprofits to afford.
The Root of the Problem
When the Naval Training Center in Point Loma closed in 1997, Ziter and other arts leaders saw a huge opportunity.
“All the sudden these buildings were coming available,” he said. “And the one thing I knew was that all our arts groups and artists needed was space.”
City leaders held dozens of community meetings to gather input and figure out what to do with the 361-acre campus. They put together a land use plan and turned most of the property over to local developers The Corky McMillin Cos.