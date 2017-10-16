Innovative UCSD Program Aims to Draw Compassion Out of Future Doctors

In a florescent-lit, nondescript classroom at the UC San Diego School of Medicine, medical students sketch live nude models.
Later in the quarter, the students sketch real human skeletons. By the end of the class, they head down to the bottom floor of the school to draw cadavers.
It’s a gruesome progression that the instructors say jolts many of the students. It isn’t the first time the students have seen or worked on dead bodies, but the three-hour drawing session, counterintuitively, can be more jarring than actually cutting open the bodies.
During a dissection, bodies are covered in cloths and the students often focus on just one small part of the body, which allows for some dissociation. But for the drawing lesson, they see the whole person and spend hours sketching intimate details.
Students notice things, like bruises from the IV lines put in during the patient’s last stay in the hospital, tattoos and scars from past surgeries. The details the students note while drawing makes the bodies more vividly human. Students begin imagining their life stories and personalities. Many find themselves thinking about how incredible it is that the dead have donated their bodies to the medical school in the name of science and learning.
Sometimes, the students’ emotions get the best of them, and they break down.