La Bodega Confronts the Challenges of Going From Grassroots to Grownup

Nick Inzunza had a clear vision when he purchased the building at the corner of Sampson Street and Logan Avenue in Barrio Logan 10 years ago.
“I had the intention to do exactly what we’re doing with it now,” said the former mayor of National City.
He set out to turn the old bank into an incubator for locally owned small businesses, artist studios and an art gallery. He sees Barrio Logan as the Little Italy for Chicanos, he said. He wants it to grow into a neighborhood where Latino art and culture is front and center and celebrated for its vibrancy beyond Chicano Park’s murals. He’s always pictured that Logan Avenue and his building would be the heart of it all.
His building did, in fact, grow into a thriving anchor of the community. But now the gallery he rents space to is in trouble because the building isn’t up to city and fire safety code. Insunza said he wants to help.