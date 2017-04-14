Making Sure the Public Can See Public Art Still Isn’t Easy

The city owns over 500 works of art, but some of its most expensive pieces are hidden in places most people will never see.
A new opinion by the city attorney says there are ways the city could get around the policy that makes that the case, but it could open itself up to a lawsuit if it isn’t careful.
Right now, the city requires 2 percent of the cost of city construction projects to pay for public art. So when pricey new water treatment plants are built, they include pricey new public art, too. But since water facilities are mostly closed to the general public, not many people end up getting to appreciate that art.
After Voice of San Diego wrote about the issue, Councilman David Alvarez asked City Attorney Mara Elliott to find out whether the city could move those artworks to more public places. Two water facility projects are currently in the city’s pipeline, accounting for about $1.3 million in funds available for new public art.
In a response, the city attorney said the public art component of those projects should be located at the water facilities most of the time. Putting the art in a more publicly accessible place, the opinion said, could risk violating Prop. 218, a state law saying the city can’t profit from selling water and ensuring all water-related taxes and most fees are subject to voter approval.
But the opinion includes a caveat. Public art could be moved offsite if there’s a legal connection between the artwork and providing water service – such as educating the public about water conservation. The exception, though, has its own exception: The city can’t just use water conservation as a pretext to install artworks that would just benefit the general public.