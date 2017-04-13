San Diego Explained: Opening Up the City’s Arts Funding

Some recent tweaks to city arts funding could bring more cultural nonprofits into the fold.

Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle
Balboa Park
About 150 local arts and culture nonprofits get thousands of dollars from the city’s hotel tax every year.

The city’s Commission for Arts and Culture oversees two funding programs – one funds operating costs, the other helps pay for specific community events.

The San Diego Museum of Art, for instance, got about $291,000 last fiscal year from the city. The nearby San Diego Museum of Man received about $169,000.

The arts commission recently made some tweaks to the funding programs, simplifying the application process, making changes to the review procedures and launching a new initiative meant to get more – and more diverse – arts groups to apply.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Monica Dean and I explain how some recent tweaks to city arts funding could bring more cultural nonprofits into the fold.

