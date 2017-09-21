San Diego Explained: Why City Officials Are Cracking Down on Alternative Arts Venues

Artists and musicians have long thrived in gritty spaces, often trading cheap rent for safety.
But that could be changing.
After the deadly Ghost Ship fire in Oakland last year that killed 36 people, cities across the country started cracking down on alternative arts venues.
In San Diego, city officials shut down a venue in Barrio Logan because of safety concerns and code violations.
Now, artists are struggling more than ever to find affordable places to live, work and perform.
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Kinsee Morlan and NBC 7’s Monica Dean explain the city’s recent crackdown on alternative art venues.
We Stand Up for You. Will You Stand Up for Us?
come on people, let's help these struggling artists. Our rich history is being eroded away by the likes of Makers World or whatever they're calling it, and of course, we can;t forget the exciting prospects of the Disney folks wanting to set up shop here. We have grave issues in this city that MUST be addressed the future of the city will stay in limbo until this health crisis is over. We cannot continue to let people die on the streets. We are not deprived are we, as a people?