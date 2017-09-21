San Diego Explained: Why City Officials Are Cracking Down on Alternative Arts Venues

The Glashaus in Barrio Logan has been shuttered.

Artists and musicians have long thrived in gritty spaces, often trading cheap rent for safety.

But that could be changing.

After the deadly Ghost Ship fire in Oakland last year that killed 36 people, cities across the country started cracking down on alternative arts venues.

In San Diego, city officials shut down a venue in Barrio Logan because of safety concerns and code violations.

Now, artists are struggling more than ever to find affordable places to live, work and perform.

