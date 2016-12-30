San Diego’s Arts Scene Has More Leading Ladies Than Ever
This fall, Kathryn Kanjo stepped in to her new role as director of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, joining the growing ranks of women leading major arts organizations across the city. Several institutions now have a woman at the helm for the first or second time in their history. Many still see ways the arts community could embrace diversity even further.
Photo by Vito Di Stefano
Ginger Shulick Porcella is executive director of the San Diego Art Institute.
Women in San Diego are shattering the arts world’s glass ceiling.
There are now more women leading major arts organizations here than ever. For many of the institutions, it’s just the first or second time a woman has been at the helm.
Here’s a quick survey: In the visual arts world, Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, San Diego Museum of Art, Oceanside Museum of Art, New Children’s Museum, Timken Museum of Art and San Diego Art Institute are all women-led. In classical music: The San Diego Symphony and the La Jolla Music Society are under female directorship. In dance, women like Jean Isaacs, Robin Morgan and Maxine Mahon have long been in leadership roles. In theater, men still dominate, but aside from the female-focused Moxie Theatre, Intrepid Theatre Company has a woman at the top. The two leading posts at the city’s Commission for Arts and Culture are held by women.
