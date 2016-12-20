Softening Gentrification’s Blow in Barrio Logan

Everyone agrees Barrio Logan is changing. The friction comes from discussions over how the change should take shape, and whether it’s a bad thing. In the final episode of Culturecast Season 1, artists, architects and developers weigh in on what people should be doing to address gentrification.
Photo by Eric Minh Swenson
Artists Anna Stump and Daphne Hill in their Barrio Logan studio.
Anna Stump and Daphne Hill are leaving their Barrio Logan art studio. Their rent went up, and while that wasn’t the only thing driving their decision, it hastened it.
Artists are often part of the first wave of a neighborhood’s gentrification. Attracted to the big, open warehouses and affordable rents found in overlooked and forgotten urban neighborhoods, they move in, making the neighborhood cooler and in turn, attracting developers. Often, artists and other residents eventually find themselves priced out.
So how can artists help keep the same old cycle from playing out?
“I don’t know how to solve the problem,” Hill said. “Do you have an answer?”
