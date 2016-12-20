Nonprofit News Powered by Members
    Softening Gentrification’s Blow in Barrio Logan

    Everyone agrees Barrio Logan is changing. The friction comes from discussions over how the change should take shape, and whether it’s a bad thing. In the final episode of Culturecast Season 1, artists, architects and developers weigh in on what people should be doing to address gentrification.

    Photo by Eric Minh Swenson
    Artists Anna Stump and Daphne Hill in their Barrio Logan studio.
    Anna Stump and Daphne Hill are leaving their Barrio Logan art studio. Their rent went up, and while that wasn’t the only thing driving their decision, it hastened it.

    Artists are often part of the first wave of a neighborhood’s gentrification. Attracted to the big, open warehouses and affordable rents found in overlooked and forgotten urban neighborhoods, they move in, making the neighborhood cooler and in turn, attracting developers. Often, artists and other residents eventually find themselves priced out.

    So how can artists help keep the same old cycle from playing out?

    “I don’t know how to solve the problem,” Hill said. “Do you have an answer?”

    I don’t, but I talked to a few people who offered up some suggestions.

    For episode five of Culturecast, VOSD’s podcast covering the intersection of arts and gentrification in Barrio Logan, I headed down to Bread & Salt, an arts space inside an old bread factory on the border of Barrio Logan and Logan Heights. I sat inside the warehouse for an entire day and talked to artists, architects and developers about what people are, or should be doing to address gentrification.

    John Mireles is a commercial and fine art photographer who doesn’t think gentrification is actually such a bad thing. He lives in Logan Heights, shows his art in galleries and coffee shops in the neighborhood and he’s also a landlord who owns and rents out property in the area.

    Photo courtesy of J Raymond Mireles
    J Raymond Mireles mounted large-scale photographs of people who live and work in his neighborhood onto his fence.

    At one of his recent art shows in Barrio Logan, Mireles told me he wanted to make a T-shirt that said “gentrifier” because he’s proud of the work he’s done to be part of and improve his neighborhood. Last year, Mireles took photos of some of his neighbors and community members, blew them up and hung them on his wooden fence.

    He said as long as people who move into the area are respectful of the community, newcomers can be a good thing. Plus, he said, change is inevitable, so he wonders why people would want to try to stop it when a neighborhood’s property values are at their lowest.

    “So often when people talk about gentrification, they’re talking about a process of change as if it’s this evil, horrible thing,” he said. “If change is bad, when do we want this process of change to stop? Is it OK to stop when it becomes a very low-income neighborhood? Can neighborhoods only change from higher income to lower income and never reverse course? Can we only change from white to black to Hispanic to some other segregated ethnic group, or is it possible to have multicultural neighborhoods?”

    Mireles thinks Barrio Logan is headed toward becoming a more multicultural, mixed-income neighborhood, and that’s a good thing.

    Musician Bill Caballero isn’t as comfortable letting gentrification run its course. He agreed that change can’t be stopped, but said artists and residents should work toward softening its blow.

    Photo by Kinsee Morlan
    Photo by Kinsee Morlan

    “The only way that we can stay and not be pushed out is for the artists to buy their own goddamn building,” he said. “You get a co-op of artists to buy a four-story building … and they share the building and they say, ‘This is what’s it’s going to be and we’re intractable.'”

    Quick note to listeners: This is the last episode of what I’m calling Season 1 of Culturecast. I’m going to veer away from Barrio Logan for a while, but that doesn’t mean I won’t circle back.

    I’ve heard from several listeners, and the one thing I keep hearing is that y’all wish I produced more episodes more often.

    So I’m going to try to do that. I’ll do it by opening up the podcast to any story related to arts and culture in San Diego. The stories will probably be shorter and not serialized. I hope you’ll dig the new format. If you have any ideas for future episodes, shoot me an email.

      Written by Kinsee Morlan

      Kinsee Morlan is the Engagement Editor at Voice of San Diego and author of the Culture Report. Contact her directly at kinsee.morlan@voiceofsandiego.org. Follow her on Facebook or Twitter. Subscribe to her podcast

      Kenneth Gardner
      Kenneth Gardner

      If the artists were successful, rich, white people, would it still be called gentrification? If the artists there presently were successful, they wouldn't be complaining about the rent or mortgage. The word gentrification is just another way of saying that its cool to be poor.

      John H Borja
      John H Borja subscriber

      There is nothing inherently wrong with change. People look for bargains. And, believe or not, there are bargains in San Diego. Yes, of course, developers and investors, are always looking to improve their porfolio, but there is no evil agenda supported by some omniscient being pouring ill will on the poor. No. It's just about price. And, anybody who shops regularly at the local "swap meet" knows this. So, what's the big deal. The big deal is that you were renting and you are out of luck. Someone owns where you sleep. And, there is someone willing to pay more than you. Simple.

      Should things go slowly? Why? Tell me, if you have a 1956 Ford Thunderbird with dual portals, red, with mostly original stuff and your daughter has a chance to go to Harvard, you are going to settle for her to go to Sacramento State? No! Get real!  Economics dude. That's what it's all about. We can do some stuff to remind people of who lived here. But, in the final analysis, everyone is just trying to make their way. Bottom line? You didn't do your job. It's not the responsibility of the new owners to make sure tacos are served at 5.  Moving is always painful.  And, the poor, always get the shaft. We can Obama this and Hilary that and Father Joe the other, but no one said we had a right to demand anything unless we've got collateral. Basic. We can scream about "white" money and "Asian" money and blah, blah, blah. When the money is due, are you ready?  Hispanic, Latino, whatever have the same rights to develop property as anyone else.  Handouts are there to get people on their feet. Once up, they've got to produce, move, get going. 

      You want to preserve the history of Barrio Logan? You've got to pay for it. It's that easy. It's that hard. Compadre si no tienes el con que...que pues? Orale. Ponte a trabajar. No hay otra. Busca la bolsa de la familia. Es ahi cuando empienza el poder. Es lo bonito de aqui.  No tienes que estar enchufado. Tu mismo lo haces.


      wadams92101
      wadams92101 subscriber

      Gentrification as neighborhood improvement is good.  Gentrification as displacement is bad.  The latter is what's on tap in the urban neighborhoods near downtown. Gentrification does not make neighborhoods "multi-cultural."  They are already multicultural but become less so as working families are displaced by property vultures, i.e., people who have been enriched by decades of policies favoring investors over working people and are looking for investment opportunities. The city needs a committed push to build affordable housing near downtown to mitigate displacement. 