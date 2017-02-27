The Most Memorable Acts of Protest Art at the Border

By Kinsee Morlan |
Art at an international border is inherently political.
Much of it – the stuff people remember anyway – is outright protest art that boldly tackles themes like immigration, human rights and binational policies.
Even the fence itself has become a canvas for powerful paintings and installations, but other border art uses the wall and the people who cross it as a concept, creating performance pieces or other multimedia works meant to challenge perceptions of the international border.
Regardless of your politics, border art provokes strong emotional reactions.