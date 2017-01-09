The Quest to Make San Diego’s Theater Audiences Less White

J. Bernard Calloway has been The Grinch in The Old Globe’s production of the Christmas classic for the last two years. Under all that green makeup, Calloway is black.
The Old Globe’s summer production of “Macbeth” featured several actors of color in leading roles, including Marsha Stephanie Blake, a black woman, as Lady Macbeth.
The Globe’s artistic director, Barry Edelstein, has emphasized “race neutral casting,” and it shows, said Michael Taylor, an Old Globe board member.
Taylor also applauded The Globe’s effort to take its theater offerings off the stage and into San Diego’s diverse neighborhoods. The theater company hired Freedome Bradley-Ballentine in 2015 and tasked him with finding ways to engage San Diego communities through unconventional programs in new settings.