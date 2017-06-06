A Latina Student’s Plea: Please Stop Talking About ‘Stand and Deliver’

Dear white educators,
If you’ve ever taught at a low-income school with a lot of black or brown kids, I’d bet you’ve shown the movie “Stand and Deliver.”
Recently, educators in San Diego have had the movie on their minds, and have even used it as a shield to protect them from backlash.
First, San Diego Unified school board trustee John Lee Evans brought up the movie as a way to call into question VOSD’s reporting on the district’s graduation rate. Then, Southwest Middle School teacher Keith Ballard brought it up in a conversation about his experience creating a music program in a low-income school.
“In 2010, when Ballard was brought in by then-Superintendent Jesus Gandara to turn the program around, he said he felt like Edward James Olmos’ character in the 1988 film Stand and Deliver. The odds seemed like they were stacked against him,” the Union-Tribune reported.
We get it. You love that movie. But on behalf of all students of color everywhere, please stop. It’s old, cliché and downright offensive.