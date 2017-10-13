Roberts Confirms Fraud of NFL Offer While Dodging Bill for Homeless Needs

County Supervisor Ron Roberts’ claim that the county does not and cannot spend money on city “facilities” is only valid if you also conclude Roberts was trying to con the NFL and desperate Chargers fans two years ago.

Photo by Kinsee Morlan
County Supervisor Ron Roberts speaks at a press conference.
In December 2015, the city and county of San Diego released a glossy, 41-page letter to the National Football League.

This was it.

Football team owners were about to decide whether to accept the Dean Spanos’ vision for a stadium in Los Angeles, or the Rams’ Stan Kroenke’s vision. It appeared to be the last chance San Diego had to keep the Chargers.

Two local leaders San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and County Supervisor Ron Roberts, signed the letter.

It was part sales pitch about San Diego and part assurance to league owners that an adequate stadium could arise. Key to that were the finances and the letter said the city and county made a “significant funding commitment” to a new stadium. The $200 million pledge from the city and $150 million from the county was “the largest public commitment to a multipurpose sports and entertainment venue in the history of the State of California.”

This week, almost two years later, Roberts admitted it was a complete fraud.

We Stand Up for You. Will You Stand Up for Us?

There was no commitment at all.

“Because the Chargers declined to negotiate on Mission Valley and instead abandoned San Diego for Los Angeles, I was never able to bring to the Board of Supervisors for consideration and approval a deal that would include a bridge loan to jump-start a new stadium,” Roberts said in a statement.

He was responding to the criticism Thursday from Nathan Fletcher and a coalition of Democrats that if the county of San Diego had $150 million available for the football stadium, it had money available for housing and the public health crisis plaguing the homeless population.

Roberts is saying two things in his statement.

One is that the claim the county committed to spend $150 million on a stadium is wrong because it never went to the full Board of Supervisors for a vote. And two, it’s wrong because it would have been just a loan, thus not an actual sacrifice.

The first point is a blatant, shameless acknowledgement of what I tried to nail down two years ago: The county’s commitment to financing a stadium was fake. The Chargers were absolutely right to dismiss it unless the supervisors voted to approve it.

The second point is even worse. Two years ago, in an aside to the press, Roberts mentioned the idea of the county’s investment being a loan, not a contribution to stadium construction. He never even clarified who would be the borrower of the loan. I and others immediately were taken aback — if it was considered a loan to the city, the idea that city taxpayers would plunk down the money and pay back the county’s “loan” was offensive.

But in the vacuum of news about whether the Chargers would leave, the idea of a new “loan” struck local reporters as a major development. It got so out of hand, the supervisor’s team had to walk it back. Other county leaders just shrugged their shoulders.

Oh, Ron.

Nowhere in Roberts’ 2015 letter to the NFL was the county’s contribution described as a loan. In fact, quite the opposite:

The County has offered $150 million toward the cost of a new stadium, pending City voter approval. The County proposes to provide $125 million upfront in cash to help begin construction. An additional $25 million in cash would be available for the second year of construction.

Helpfully, Roberts has now confirmed this was a shameless lie. The county had not offered anything.

This isn’t my take. Here’s Dianne Jacob, Roberts’ colleague on the Board of Supervisors.

“Any suggestion that the county backed a $150 million giveaway for a Chargers stadium is a complete fabrication,” she wrote in a statement Thursday.

What is going on? Is this the post-truth world we’ve been hearing about?

Roberts’ statement to the NFL that the county of San Diego had committed to $150 million for a stadium is going to haunt him and his colleagues. You could not possibly come up with more obvious evidence that the county had money to burn as the region faces a severe housing shortage and homelessness crisis.

The claim that the county does not and cannot spend money on city “facilities” is only valid if you also conclude Roberts was trying to con the NFL and desperate Chargers fans two years ago.

They’d be better to admit the truth. As we found, they do have significant resources socked away in county coffers – up to $2 billion. Some of it is spoken for, but most represents political commitments –  and politics can change.

If Roberts and his colleagues don’t want to use it for housing, that’s fine. But they should make that case. They can’t pretend it wasn’t there, nor can they pretend they didn’t let Roberts promise it to the NFL for two years with nothing close to the fuss they’re showing about hints it should help with this crisis.

    Written by Scott Lewis

    Scott Lewis oversees Voice of San Diego’s operations, website and daily functions as Editor in Chief. He also writes about local politics, where he frequently breaks news and goes back and forth with local political figures. Contact Scott at scott.lewis@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0527, and follow him on Twitter at @vosdscott.

    Robert Cohen
    Robert Cohen subscriber

    Ron Roberts was Scott Sherman before Scott Sherman.  A shameless grandstander, Roberts was always at press conferences regarding how the county would be willing to assist in a new stadium project.  I recall him standing with then mayor, Jerry Sanders, stating that the county would  be very active in finding a stadium solution.  This revelation about about the bridge loan just shows he was always full of hot air.


    He will suffer no consequences.  He will still get his cushy pension from the county and have the last laugh.

    Bill Bradshaw
    Bill Bradshaw subscribermember

    Well, now that he's almost through as a Supervisor,  it's nice to learn the truth about Roberts that many of us learned when he was our Council Member.....that he's a very slippery and unprincipled operator.  Maybe this will foreclose his chances of another elective post, so can now retire to the self-appointed role of "senior advisor" to the county and city, sort of a latter day Jimmy Carter.


    When the turnover of supervisors is complete, if the Democrats achieve a majority you can  bet the "reserve" won't last long so the voters will no longer have to inquire about money the county has squirreled away.  Hopefully, it'll be spent on something useful but don't hold your breath.

    David Crossley
    David Crossley subscriber

    Does it really hurt Roberts and his colleagues?  I don't think so--they are all termed-out, as they can no longer run for the BoS (except for Gaspar, who wasn't on the BoS when this money/loan/whatever it was, was proposed).