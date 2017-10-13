Roberts Confirms Fraud of NFL Offer While Dodging Bill for Homeless Needs

In December 2015, the city and county of San Diego released a glossy, 41-page letter to the National Football League.
This was it.
Football team owners were about to decide whether to accept the Dean Spanos’ vision for a stadium in Los Angeles, or the Rams’ Stan Kroenke’s vision. It appeared to be the last chance San Diego had to keep the Chargers.
Two local leaders San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and County Supervisor Ron Roberts, signed the letter.
It was part sales pitch about San Diego and part assurance to league owners that an adequate stadium could arise. Key to that were the finances and the letter said the city and county made a “significant funding commitment” to a new stadium. The $200 million pledge from the city and $150 million from the county was “the largest public commitment to a multipurpose sports and entertainment venue in the history of the State of California.”
This week, almost two years later, Roberts admitted it was a complete fraud.
Ron Roberts was Scott Sherman before Scott Sherman. A shameless grandstander, Roberts was always at press conferences regarding how the county would be willing to assist in a new stadium project. I recall him standing with then mayor, Jerry Sanders, stating that the county would be very active in finding a stadium solution. This revelation about about the bridge loan just shows he was always full of hot air.
He will suffer no consequences. He will still get his cushy pension from the county and have the last laugh.
Well, now that he's almost through as a Supervisor, it's nice to learn the truth about Roberts that many of us learned when he was our Council Member.....that he's a very slippery and unprincipled operator. Maybe this will foreclose his chances of another elective post, so can now retire to the self-appointed role of "senior advisor" to the county and city, sort of a latter day Jimmy Carter.
When the turnover of supervisors is complete, if the Democrats achieve a majority you can bet the "reserve" won't last long so the voters will no longer have to inquire about money the county has squirreled away. Hopefully, it'll be spent on something useful but don't hold your breath.
Does it really hurt Roberts and his colleagues? I don't think so--they are all termed-out, as they can no longer run for the BoS (except for Gaspar, who wasn't on the BoS when this money/loan/whatever it was, was proposed).