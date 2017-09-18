Transitional Kindergarten Could Be a Great Equalizer. In Its Current Form, it Drives Inequality.

My husband and I did not procreate at the right time.
Now, my kid will start kindergarten with an extreme disadvantage compared with his peers whose birthdays qualify them for a free extra year of school through transitional kindergarten.
With the Kindergarten Readiness Act of 2010, the state introduced transitional kindergarten, or TK, and changed the Dec. 2 cutoff date for kindergarten, requiring eligible kids to turn 5 by Sept. 1. Parents whose 4-year-olds with fall birthdays no longer qualified for kindergarten were offered TK as a consolation prize.
Many education advocates saw the program as a first step toward eventually establishing a more equitable, publicly funded program for all 4-year-olds, but that hasn’t happened. Instead, the program only serves students who happen to turn 5 between Sept. 2 and Dec. 2.
Those lucky kids effectively get an extra year of public school at no cost, and start kindergarten with a huge, unfair advantage.
The program is brazen age discrimination and provides inequitable opportunities.
Boy, things have changed since my kids (now 17 and 20) were starting school. At that point, everyone wanted to hold their kids back, not start them early. I encourage parents to consider their child's high school and college application phases when making this decision. I hear a lot of people say, "but my four year old can read!" but they are not thinking about the physical maturity that will help their child succeed at sports in high school, nor the emotional maturity and self-confidence that help young people exercise leadership and navigate the complexity of social, volunteer, academic, creative and other outlets. Also, remember that their competition is national, if not global. The September cutoff date brought California into alignment with most of the rest of the country (some states have an even earlier cutoff which puts their kids at an advantage in later years). I've found that many of my child's college classmates at a prestigious California university are a year, or TWO, older than he is. No wonder they are so 'academically advanced."
As a former Waldorf preschool parent, I much preferred the unstructured, ungraded, creative exploration of pre-school than the rote memorization and repetitiveness of the CA kindergarten. Neither of my kids went to Kinder in this country at all. They went to non-academic creative preschools, played a lot, and were read to at home. My daughter started 1st grade without being able to write any numbers, letters, or even her name, and she learned in one month what they had drilled over the previous year. Some kids entered first grade already burdened with lack of success at school because they were pushed into academic kindergarten too soon. A good preschool nurtures the 'older kids' by challenging them, and giving them leadership opportunities with the littles. I'd take an extra year of preschool over public school kindergarten any day.
I understand the frustrations of having to pay for another year of preschool because your child missed the cut off. But the sad fact is there has to be cut off's. I work in a school with TK's and kindergartners and my personal feeling about it is that they should just simply cut off kindergarten enrollment for any child who is born after August. Amazing that California felt it had to offer a "consolation prize" of an extra free year of school simply because parents didn't want to take responsibility for an additional year of their child's days. It's been my experience that children born from August to January who entered kindergarten early were frequently misidentified as needing special education services later. All because they simply weren't ready for school. California is in a deep dark hole, budget wise. I feel the state should simply eliminate transitional kindergarten. Maybe California should expand its preschool programs and offer them on a sliding scale to parents. That would be a more equitable solution, because it would serve more families.