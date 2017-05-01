‘Our Economies Are Completely Tied': Why Trump’s Threats Worry Business Leaders

The Mexican peso has weakened in the past several years, hurting some areas of San Diego’s retail industry, and much of it has to do with President Donald Trump. Two days after Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in November, the Mexican peso weakened by 11 percent to the U.S. dollar, according to the Federal Reserve. On Jan. 19, the day before Trump’s inauguration, the peso hit a record low, dipping to 21.89 pesos for $1.
The peso has been declining in value since 2014, when Mexico’s oil prices also began to fall. More recently, the peso has taken several plunges due to Trump’s rhetoric and policy proposals, such as the proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, potential withdrawal from the North American Free Trade Agreement, imposing taxes on cross-border trade and a crackdown on undocumented immigrants.
Economic development leaders believe San Diego’s manufacturing and tourism industries may also feel the impact.
San Diego’s Economy Is Mexican
“Our economies are completely tied,” said Paola Avila, the vice president of international business affairs at the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce. “We depend on the Mexican market for the consumer market, tourism, and to buy our exports.”
In 2015, San Diego’s exports to Mexico were worth $5.5 billion, according to the Department of Commerce,
Mark Cafferty, CEO of the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation, said that the maquiladora industrial region in northern Baja – which is where many foreign companies set up factories to manufacture their goods– is integral to the binational equation. Samsung, Panasonic and Becton Dickinson, an American medical technology company, have manufacturing plants in the Baja region. Most of the goods manufactured in Baja find their way to San Diego.