I Made it in San Diego: If the Shoe Fits, Build a Business Around it

Lucy Beard knew nothing about 3D printers when she decided to build a business around them. But her custom-built shoe company is starting to turn the heads of everyone from environmentalists to fashion insiders.

Photo courtesy of Jackson Citizen Patriot
Feetz CEO Lucy Beard and Broc Brown show off customized 3D-printed shoes.
By |

Finding shoes that fit perfectly can be hard.

After a particularly frustrating day of shoe shopping at a mall,  Lucy Beard had a big aha moment while drinking her Starbucks latte. Beard happened to pick up an article about 3D printing technology and she thought, if these machines can create one-of-a-kind objects, couldn’t they be used to make customized shoes?

“I could have any kind of coffee I want from two little machines, and yet I couldn’t get a pair of shoes that fit,” she said. “And that was where that light bulb moment came off.”

Beard decided right then and there to get into the shoe business.

In the latest episode of I Made it in San Diego, a podcast illuminating the stories behind the region’s businesses and entrepreneurs, I sat down with Beard to talk about Feetz, the company she launched last year that uses a smartphone app and a warehouse filled with 3D printers to create one-of-a-kind shoes for its customers.

Beard knew nothing about 3D printers when she decided to build a business around them, but she found local resources like Fab Lab, a nonprofit that teaches people how to build things using new technology, and quickly got herself up to speed.

We Stand Up for You. Will You Stand Up for Us?

Once she understood the technology, which essentially melts down strings of plastic and turns it into shoes or any other object you program it to, she taught herself the business side of things by signing up for programs and classes for entrepreneurs.

Beard struggled early on to get funding. She said it’s harder for women to get male investors to believe in them, but she eventually found her way. The company’s gotten investment money from big-time players in the shoe industry and is garnering national attention for its sustainability efforts – the shoes are made with recycled and recyclable material, and 3D printing is a lot more environmentally friendly than traditional shoe manufacturing.

And recently, the shoes, which Beard admits were a bit ugly in the early stages, started getting folks from the fashion industry’s attention.

Beard said she’s still figuring out the next big innovation for Feetz. She’s thinking about how to build a shoe-subscription service sort of like Netlfix.

“That’s the future where footwear’s going to go,” she said. “It’s going to be very different than how we think about it today.”

    This article relates to: Business, Economy, I Made it in San Diego, Must Reads

    Written by Kinsee Morlan

    Kinsee Morlan is the Engagement Editor at Voice of San Diego and author of the Culture Report. Contact her directly at kinsee.morlan@voiceofsandiego.org. Follow her on Facebook or Twitter. Subscribe to her podcast.

    We're striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment.

    Jorge Serrano
    Jorge Serrano

    You about lost me at "while drinking her Starbucks latte". That company fired Carolyn LaFond, its director of human resources, simply because its newly hired VP for operations wanted a man in her position. That was about twenty years ago, back when the company was still young and socially conscious.