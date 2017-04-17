Low-Income San Diegans Are Getting Pushed to Riverside

San Diego County’s population grew in 2016, but not by much, as the high cost of living in the county appears to be taking its toll.
Housing costs have repelled many prospective migrants, and at the same time encouraged residents to relocate to Riverside County. Disproportionately, those leaving San Diego for Riverside are low-income people, not well-off homeowners chasing a bigger house.
According to census estimates, from 2010 to 2015, San Diego County’s population grew 1.2 percent per year, faster than California’s average and almost twice as fast as the national average. From 2015 to 2016, though, the growth rate was much slower – just 0.8 percent, barely above average. Other coastal counties offer a potential warning: Los Angeles and Santa Clara grew even slower, perhaps showing where San Diego could be headed if current trends continue.
But San Diego’s most worrying growth trend is in its migration patterns. Overall international migration remains healthy, but net domestic migration took a sharp negative turn last year. In 2016 alone, San Diego lost 8,300 people to the rest of the country; in the entire five-year period beginning in 2010, the census estimates the county only lost a total of 7,177 people.
There’s a hint about what’s going on in a less-used dataset: IRS migration data. The IRS keeps county-level data on when people and households moved, tracking individuals using tax exemptions. Unlike other sources, it keeps track of average incomes, making it invaluable in answering questions like “Are people who leave California likely to be poor people fleeing high costs, or rich people fleeing high taxes?” (The answer is neither. The average income for people who leave California is very close to that of people who stay in the state.)
One pattern is that people who migrate between rich regions and poor regions – in both directions – tend to have low incomes. San Diego County’s taxable income per capita, $36,900, is about the same as California’s. Riverside County’s average income is just $24,100. But the average income for people moving between Riverside and San Diego counties – in either direction – is just over $25,000. This represents large migration flows in both directions, but more people move from San Diego to Riverside (9,000 people) than in the other direction (7,000 people) in 2015. (There is no IRS data for 2016 yet, but like the census data, it will likely show more intense migration away from San Diego.)