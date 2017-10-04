San Diego’s Economy Is Doing Worse Than Everyone Realized

San Diego’s economy seems to be doing far worse than everyone realized.
San Diego’s gross domestic product shows much weaker activity than formerly reported, according to newly released estimates of GDP by metropolitan area.
This chart compares the previous estimates of “real” change in GDP to the latest estimates:
The revisions indicate San Diego’s GDP growth between 2003 and 2005 was much higher than formerly reported, and the recession came sooner and significantly worse. The past few years also show much weaker growth than previously estimated.
The Commerce Department provides GDP estimates of the nation’s 382 metropolitan areas. GDP by metropolitan area is the sub-state counterpart to the nation’s GDP, the most comprehensive and featured measure of U.S. economic activity. GDP by metropolitan area is derived by the sum of GDP originating among all industries for each metro area.