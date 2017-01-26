4 Solutions Being Floated for Lincoln High

By Mario Koran |
The Learning Curve is a weekly column that answers questions about schools using plain language. Have a question about how your local schools work? Write me at Mario.Koran@voiceofsandiego.org.
♦♦♦
Lincoln High is one problem that San Diego Unified just can’t solve.
This week, we reported that the program created to give Lincoln High School students access to community college courses left the majority of its students with failing grades last semester. In response, San Diego Unified reached an agreement with the community college district that allowed those students to withdraw from the course.