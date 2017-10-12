The Learning Curve: Behind the Schools Educating ‘the Most Difficult Kids’

The Learning Curve is a weekly column that answers questions about schools using plain language. Have a question about how your local schools work? Write me at maya@voiceofsandiego.org.
School districts are expected to provide services for students with disabilities.
There are laws protecting those students’ rights, and special funds – though they aren’t sufficient – that school districts receive from the state and federal governments to provide them services.
Still, sometimes districts just can’t provide what a student needs. That’s where nonpublic schools come in.
A nonpublic school serves students with special needs and operates independently of school districts, but still receives public funds. In cases where school districts cannot provide adequate services to a student with disabilities, the district will pay for him or her to attend one of these schools.