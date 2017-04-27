When Deportations Leave Children Stranded, a Messy System Takes Over

The Learning Curve is a weekly column that answers questions about schools using plain language. Have a question about how your local schools work? Write me at Mario.Koran@voiceofsandiego.org.
San Diegans have a front-row seat for how President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement policies will affect undocumented families over the next four years.
It’s a concern that impacts an outsize number of students in California. An estimated one in eight students in California schools have at least one parent who is undocumented, according to Education Trust-West. Most of those students are in the U.S. legally. Of the estimated 750,000 K-12 students in California who have an undocumented parent, 250,000 are themselves undocumented.
For school districts, that means grappling with how to reassure parents their students are safe in schools, while not over-promising protections on which they can’t deliver.