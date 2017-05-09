At Some District High Schools, Grad Rates Are Climbing as They Lose More Students

San Diego Unified’s class of 2016 set a record-high graduation rate of 91 percent. Graduation rates at individual high schools are climbing, too. Recently, 13 San Diego schools made a list of best high schools in America, in part for their high graduation rates.
But a closer look at individual high schools reveals a trend that might seem contradictory at first glance: Schools whose graduation rates are rising are simultaneously losing a significant number of students to charter schools and schools in other parts of town.
Lincoln High, for example, posted an 84.7 percent graduation rate – the highest since the school reopened in 2007. But nearly 60 percent of the students who started as freshmen at Lincoln High transferred to another school before they completed their senior year. More students left Lincoln than any other traditional high school in the district.
Last week, we reported that 581 students left a traditional San Diego Unified high school during the 2015-2016 school year and landed at a charter school. Of those who left, 34 percent were a year or more behind at the time they transferred. The data included students from all grade levels.
Neither San Diego Unified nor charter schools are breaking any rules as thousands of students shift from one to the other. But the relationship also allows charter schools to act as a safety valve for the district.
For the first time last year, San Diego Unified made a series of college-prep courses a high school graduation requirement. Students can avoid these classes, however, and still come away with a diploma simply by transferring to a charter school.
Come on Mario, try to remember arithmetic; numerators and denominators? Inverse proportionality? The trick used by the SDPD? No?
Reduce the denominator (lose students) and you increase the rate. Increase the numerator and you can have the same effect.
Manipulate the denominator alone
The SDPD does both of the above, especially with respect to Asians; the model minority.
50/100 = 50.00%
50/95 = 52.63%
Manipulate both, and the effect is multiplied
55/100 = 55.00%
55/95 = 57.89%