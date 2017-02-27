District Says It’ll Take Millions More on Top of Multibillion-Dollar Bonds to Improve School Buildings

San Diego Unified officials expect the average condition of school buildings to improve from poor to fair by July 2024, but they’ll need more money than what two existing multibillion-dollar bond measures will provide, a new district report shows.
A report created for the citizens’ bond oversight committee shows officials are counting on large infusions of cash from the state, the district’s general fund and other unspecified sources in the coming years in order to reach and maintain a “fair” rating on the Facility Condition Index, an industry standard for assessing the state of a group of facilities.
There are no guarantees that extra money will materialize as local and state officials curtail spending.
The FCI is calculated by dividing the cost of all repair, replacement and renovation needs across the district’s 15.2 million square feet of buildings by the current replacement value of all district facilities.