The District Schools Facing the Most Layoffs Are Overwhelmingly Poor

Six years ago, as principal of Central Elementary in City Heights, Cindy Marten argued that because poor schools tend to employ the newest teachers, they’re hurt disproportionately by layoffs.
Now, as superintendent of San Diego Unified, Marten is the one laying off teachers. But one thing hasn’t changed: Low-income schools still bear the brunt of the cuts.
Last week, San Diego Unified began sending out layoff notices to about 1,500 employees.
That has many teachers worried and angry. The San Diego Education Association, the local teachers union, is encouraging its members to post these notices on their doors at schools.
Neither San Diego Unified nor the teachers union agreed to provide a list of schools facing the most layoffs. But information obtained by Voice of San Diego indicates this year should be no exception to the general rule that layoffs hurt the poorest schools worst.
I would like to hear some possible solutions from district staff, students, alumni and parents. Having been with SD Unified for 40 years (as a student, then as an employee), I have heard several suggestions, including "combat pay" for veteran teachers who take jobs south of i-8, spreading extra duties more evenly among staff, implementing fewer programs simultaneously (for example, English teachers at at least two district high schools are implementing a new bell schedule, a new English curriculum, and a new AVID program at the same time). Stakeholders, what do YOU all think?