Documents Raise Major Questions About School District’s Quality Assurance Office

Opened to fanfare, San Diego Unified’s Quality Assurance Office was supposed to be a hub of accountability and a one-stop shop where parents, students and employees could get their complaints heard and fairly investigated.
Now, district officials are fighting off claims the office – which costs $1.68 million to operate annually – whitewashed and ignored problems brought to their attention.
Superintendent Cindy Marten created the Quality Assurance Office shortly after taking the district’s top post in 2013.
Until now, most of the office’s activities have remained out of public view. Regular reports are given to Marten and the school board, but officials claim the documents are legally exempt from public disclosure because they pertain to specific students.
Documents related to recent lawsuits provide a window into how complaints are handled and raise questions about the real purpose of the Quality Assurance Office. Personnel decisions are often made by Marten, and in one high-profile case, a decision was made before the office and its investigator were even through with their work.
A report produced for a school safety group in early 2015 shows 1,522 inquiries were processed by the Quality Assurance Office in the final four months of 2014. Hot classrooms garnered the most complaints, while seven were categorized as sexual harassment-related.