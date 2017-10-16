Documents Reveal How San Diego Unified Urges Struggling Students to Find New Schools

Genesees Romero knew she was struggling at Patrick Henry High, even before the guidance counselor called her into the office. With nearly 2,400 students, the school was just too big, Romero said. She couldn’t focus. Her GPA stood at .56, documents show. Teachers seemed too busy and distracted to approach for help, she said.
She butted heads with staff members – she remembers two in particular – but planned to stick it out at Henry. Her older sister had gone to the same school and despite the challenges, she felt more or less at home. But plans changed the day her counselor called her into the office.
Romero thought the counselor had wanted to create a plan to help her succeed at that school. Instead, the counselor recommended she find a new one.
“They didn’t even try to help me find a way to focus. They just told me it obviously wasn’t working out for me at Henry and gave me a list of schools to pick from,” she said.
The counselor called Romero’s mom and told her a different school would probably be a better fit. Before long, her mom signed a paper, granting the school permission to transfer her to Diego Hills, a charter school in Rolando Park. The change would be written down as a voluntary transfer.
The school had not expelled Romero. That’s usually one of the few reasons students must leave a school. Romero didn’t actually have to leave if she didn’t want to. But if the counselor told her that part, Romero can’t recall.