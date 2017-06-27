Fact Check: San Diego Unified Has More Staffers but Fewer Students

Statement: “This district has gone down in enrollment every single year, for I don’t know how many years, and yet we have not reduced the workforce commensurately with that. I mean that’s the reality,” San Diego Unified School District board member Sharon Whitehurst-Payne said at the April 25 board meeting.
Determination: True
Analysis: To help cut more than $124 million from next year’s budget, San Diego school leaders planned to let go of roughly 1,000 employees, though district officials said final layoff numbers are still not available.
The district has blamed state officials for the cuts, though that’s a hard sell. The district has also pointed to rising employee pension costs, labor market pressures and declining student enrollment, which decreases state funding.
Officials have said the layoffs will “right-size” the district, bringing staffing in line with the budget and student population.
Board member Sharon Whitehurst-Payne made the same point at an April 25 board meeting. “This district has gone down in enrollment every single year, for I don’t know how many years, and yet we have not reduced the workforce commensurately with that. I mean that’s the reality,” she said.
If anyone wonders why student Math scores continue to drop, it could be that math does not seem like a skill many of the local district leadership have mastered.
Not to worry, legislation banning Charter Schools is already in the works. To big to fail come to mind?