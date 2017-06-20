For Homeless Families in the South Bay, Schools Provide Far More Than Education

This is Part Two in a series on the hidden homeless families of San Diego’s South Bay. Read Part One here.
Mirinda Quillopo keeps baby wipes in her office, just in case students don’t have a place to shower. Veronica Medina stocks her shelves with backpacks and shoes. Molly Ravenscroft has a bag of clothes in her car at any given time.
They all work for public school districts in the South Bay of San Diego County. Their jobs are to ensure that even the most impoverished students have a chance at an education by helping them meet their most basic needs.
These women play a part in what has become a common role for public schools in poorer neighborhoods. Schools in the South Bay are now providing students with far more than an education – they’ve become a hub for students and their families to find everything from a place to shower to help with school enrollment to assistance applying for public benefits.
Schools use different criteria to define homelessness than organizations that do official counts of homeless populations. For a child to be homeless in the eyes of the Department of Education, they need to “lack a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence.”
That means if a child is couch-surfing, or if they and their family are living in a motel, trailer park, campground, substandard or overcrowded living situation or in an emergency or homeless shelter – schools consider them homeless.
Hopefully at some point in this series Maya will address where the homeless came from and why. We have all read about other cities putting their homeless on a one way bus to SD. How large are those numbers compared to illegals? What does it cost in terms of public assistance, what are the impact on schools?
I have zero faith in a government (who can't fill the potholes) to solve the homeless problem, but I also wonder if we wrote a blank check and put every homeless person in a new home...would new homeless move right in like the tide? If I was homeless in Chicago or Detroit I'd get on that pre-paid Greyhound in a nanosecond.