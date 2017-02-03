Good Schools for All: Breaking Down Betsy DeVos

In this week’s podcast, hosts Scott Lewis and Laura Kohn talk to Miles Durfee of the California Charter School Association about some of the hottest topics of the charter school debate, and they dissect President Trump’s controversial pick for education secretary.

Finding the right school for your children is one of the most difficult tasks parents face.

The days of simply sending kids to the neighborhood school down the street are long gone. There are now choices – lots of them.

Charter schools offer students an alternative form of public education, but they can be quite controversial.

In this week’s podcast, hosts Scott Lewis and Laura Kohn talk to Miles Durfee, a regional director of the California Charter School Association, about some of the hottest topics of the ongoing charter school debate.

One pervasive myth about charters schools, Durfee said, is that they’re an attempt to privatize public education. People see big foundations, business owners and philanthropists donating money to charter schools and they assume that means the charters are influenced or even run by those interests, and that some schools are even out to make money.

“That’s a myth, but it sounds good and so people continue to use it,” Durfee said.

He said the truth is that charters are mostly nonprofit public institutions authorized by the school district and overseen by charter boards.

Also on the podcast, Lewis and Kohn break down Betsy DeVos’ potential role as secretary of education.

DeVos is a controversial pick, in part, because she’s been an outspoken advocate of expanding school choice. Lewis and Kohn get into some of DeVos’ other contentions stances, and when she dodged some big questions during her underwhelming confirmation hearing.

Number of the Week

30 percent: That’s the percentage of the 122 charter schools in San Diego County that offer online courses only.

What’s Working

The Design39Campus in Poway was designed by teachers as a student-centered school offering project-based learning.

    John H Borja subscriber

    Let's get the issues straight, please. Mrs. Betsy DeVos is about stealing tax dollars that are meant for individual school districts and giving them to exclusive private schools and religious parochial schools. People have always had a choice about leaving their children in a local public school or spending their own money for a school of their ideological choice. By diverting public money to vouchers for families with other preferences allows for the segregation of people like what happened in places like Alabama to avoid integrating their children with African-American children or the rather lame excuse of preferring school prayer in school.

    Mrs. DeVos has no intention of making sure minority children of any race or children with disabilities or children with behavioral challenges be given any special place in her "choice" schools.

      No. The real issue is the State budget and the periodic underfunding of public schools. 

       Inspite of extreme efforts to defund public schools, public schools are responsible for loading up our best universities with the best and the brightest students.

         Public schools k-12 are the best deal in America and supporting them is the most patriotic thing families can do today.  Public schools are the primary gateway to a middle class or middle income start in life.

         Public schools are not perfect. But, what human endeavor is perfect? Schools and teachers that are greatly challenged should be supported more, not less.

         Mrs. Betsy DeVos comes from a family philosophy that believes that the word "public" in public schools is anathema to them.