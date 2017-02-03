Good Schools for All: Breaking Down Betsy DeVos

Emily Murray, right, helps students in her classroom at the San Diego Cooperative Charter Schools Mountain View campus.

Finding the right school for your children is one of the most difficult tasks parents face.

The days of simply sending kids to the neighborhood school down the street are long gone. There are now choices – lots of them.

Charter schools offer students an alternative form of public education, but they can be quite controversial.

In this week’s podcast, hosts Scott Lewis and Laura Kohn talk to Miles Durfee, a regional director of the California Charter School Association, about some of the hottest topics of the ongoing charter school debate.

