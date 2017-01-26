Good Schools for All: Looking Beyond Graduation

Getting kids to graduate high school is one challenge, but setting up students to succeed beyond graduation is a whole different animal.

The college preparatory program Advancement Via Individual Determination, or AVID, is focused on what comes after students walk across the stage and turn their tassels at commencement. The nonprofit promotes college and career readiness to more than 1.5 million students across 44 states in about 5,000 schools every year.

The AVID program has been offered at O’Farrell Charter’s Middle School Academy since the 1990s, so co-hosts Scott Lewis and Laura Kohn brought in Chuy Gomez, an AVID student at O’Farrell, plus AVID CEO Sandy Husk and Jill Anderson, the principal of O’Farrell, to talk about the tools students need to succeed beyond graduation.

Husk said it’s important to give students the confidence, not just the academic training, they need to move forward in the real world.

