Inside Vista High’s Big National Experiment With Personalized Learning

Great educators have always known certain things.
Students learn at different paces, in different ways. Students do better when they’re interested in what they’re learning.
Charter, private and even some traditional public schools are actively bringing these philosophies into classrooms.
It’s a movement commonly called “personalized learning” and is part of an evolution away from the traditional classroom model.
“It’s the opposite of everything about the way we’ve organized schools,” said Tom Vander Ark, CEO of Getting Smart, an organization that advocates for innovations in learning. “The record-keeping, the scheduling, the structure, the way we fund and staff schools – all of that is predicated on grouping kids by age and keeping them in school for a certain number of days a year. You progress at the end of the year when you get a year older, and not when you progress.”
In San Diego County, schools like Thrive Public Schools, High Tech High and those within Cajon Valley Union School District have been taking part in this shift for years.