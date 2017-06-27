It’s Nearly Impossible to Tell Where State Funds Meant for Vulnerable Students Actually Go

Four years after Gov. Jerry Brown transformed public school funding in California, it’s nearly impossible to tell where money meant to help the most vulnerable student populations in San Diego Unified is going.
In 2013, the state started to give more money to school districts – particularly those with higher numbers of impoverished students, English-learners and homeless and foster youth – to help close California’s achievement gap. It also gave local districts more flexibility on how to spend the money.
Before, much of the money that flowed to districts arrived in classrooms with prescribed uses, leaving schools and districts with little discretion in how to spend funds.
Advocates, parents and school districts maintain that the change was a step in the right direction. But it remains difficult to gauge exactly what some of the money pays for and the effectiveness of some positions and programs funded.
The San Diego Unified School District will vote to adopt its plan for the funds, called the Local Control and Accountability Plan, for the upcoming school year Tuesday night. According to the document, the district expects just under $1.04 billion in through the state’s funding formula, $125 million of which are specifically for its neediest students.
San Diego Unified has been receiving more of these funds each year for the past four years.
We Stand Up For You. Will You Stand Up For Us?
Demanding Public Education engage in trivial matters like transparency, accounting and fiduciary responsibility, how rude.