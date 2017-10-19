The Learning Curve: Brown OK’s Pilot Aimed at Expanding Access to Child Care

The Learning Curve is a weekly column that answers questions about schools using plain language. Have a question about how your local schools work? Write me at maya@voiceofsandiego.org.
There’s a child care shortage throughout San Diego County.
Last week, Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill that would allow the county to start a pilot program that might be a step toward tackling the issue.
The bill, AB 377, co-written by Assemblyman Jim Frazier and Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, will allow San Diego and Solana Counties to start pilot programs that give them more flexibility in how they use child care subsidies from the state.
The county receives money from the state and federal governments to subsidize childcare. It uses the money by contracting with agencies and organizations to provide care at lower cost to eligible families, and reimbursing parents for the cost. The contractors can be school districts or other organizations, like nonprofits.