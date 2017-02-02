The Learning Curve: A Local Look at Charters and Segregation

The Learning Curve is a weekly column that answers questions about schools using plain language. Have a question about how your local schools work? Write me at Mario.Koran@voiceofsandiego.org.
The NAACP, the country’s oldest civil rights organization, made headlines last summer when it called for a moratorium on charter school expansion. Now, the group is holding a series of town hall meetings across the country, including one scheduled for later this month in Pasadena.
The group wants charter schools to be subject to the same reporting and transparency requirements as traditional schools. A resolution signed by NAACP leaders also suggested charter schools are worsening segregation by attracting high-achieving students and leaving hard-to-reach students in traditional schools. Indeed, charter schools around the country have been accused of “creaming” –admitting high-performing students and excluding those more difficult to teach – expelling students for minor infractions and exacerbating segregation.