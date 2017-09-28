The Learning Curve: Teaching and Social Media Don’t Always Mix

The Learning Curve is a weekly column that answers questions about schools using plain language. Have a question about how your local schools work? Write me at maya@voiceofsandiego.org.
San Diego Unified Superintendent Cindy Marten sent a notice to parents in early September meant to reassure them following the announcement that President Donald Trump would be rolling back the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which offered protection to many immigrant students brought to the United States when they were young.
“Despite this announcement, I wanted to personally assure you the San Diego Unified School District remains committed to protecting the right of every child to an education. All children are welcome in our school community,” Marten wrote in the email (emphasis hers).
In April, the Board of Education approved a plan to address the bullying of Muslim students. The district changed the wording of the resolution to address bullying generally in July after a lawsuit, but its stance was clear: Students, regardless of their beliefs, race or sexual orientation, should feel safe at school.
After receiving the DACA e-mail from Marten, parent Meridith Coady e-mailed me.