Lincoln High Parents Exasperated as Hunt for a Principal Drags On

Lincoln High, which has been without a permanent principal since last July, will likely enter another school year without a permanent principal in place.
The district has been searching for a replacement since Lincoln’s former principal, John Ross, departed last summer. Shirley Peterson has overseen the school as interim principal for the past year.
Late last week, Peterson sent an email to Lincoln staff and parents that confirmed San Diego Unified Superintendent Cindy Marten has decided not to hire a permanent replacement and will extend the search. Peterson, who came out of retirement to lead the school, will retire (again) June 14.
The protracted search amplifies the sense of disruption and disorganization that Lincoln parents have repeatedly vocalized. Members of the school’s parent-teacher organization, headed by parent Cindy Barros, say their voices have been dismissed by Marten and other district leaders.
It’s been years since Lincoln High reopened with a gleaming $129 million campus, and the school is spinning. Leaders come and go, each bringing new reforms. Rows of classrooms sit empty. In that decade, Lincoln has lost four permanent principals.
It’s also highly unusual for a principal search to stretch into a second year. In 2013, when La Jolla High’s former principal resigned abruptly, district officials searched six months before finally appointing its current principal, Chuck Podhorsky.