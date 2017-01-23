Lincoln High’s Middle College Program Takes Another Disastrous Turn

A program created to give Lincoln High School students access to community college courses left the majority of its students with failing grades last semester.
In response, San Diego Unified etched out an agreement with the San Diego Community College District last week to withdraw those students from the class so Fs don’t remain on their college transcripts.
Neither the community college district nor San Diego Unified would confirm the number of students who failed, citing student confidentiality laws. But an internal report from Lincoln High, obtained by VOSD, indicates that 49 of the 66 Lincoln students who took a remedial math class at San Diego City College last semester failed the course.
Earlier this month, students who failed the course received letters in the mail notifying them they are disqualified from taking any more community college courses until they graduate high school because their GPAs dropped below a 2.0.