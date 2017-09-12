More Turf Fields Across the District Are Being Replaced or Treated With Gallons of Glue

FieldTurf USA has been busy replacing and repairing more ragged fields in the San Diego Unified School District in recent months, just three to five years after the fields were installed, newly released emails show.
FieldTurf replaced Madison High School’s turf field free of charge in June, and dumped loads of glue onto the fields at University City High, San Diego High and Morse High earlier this year to try to make them stronger and shed less fake grass. Edison Elementary’s field is scheduled to get the glue treatment this fall, district officials said.
Most of the fields were highlighted in Voice of San Diego’s series on FieldTurf’s failing artificial turf fields in the region. The fields at San Diego High, Morse High and Edison Elementary were already replaced for free under warranty with supposedly better turf, and all three are again experiencing problems. Madison High’s $590,000 turf field looked particularly tired after only five years.
According to district emails — produced 198 days after they were requested under the California Public Records Act — Madison High received a “no cost” field replacement on June 26, a May 17 email from FieldTurf salesman Tim Coury said. The replacement was discussed at least as far back as January, another district email shows.
A March 24 email written by a FieldTurf customer service representative described the Morse High work as a “Field Refurbishing,” while San Diego High’s field repairs were described by a FieldTurf salesman in February as “remediation/ field makeover.”