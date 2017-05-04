New San Diego Unified Data Offers Clearest View Yet of How Many Students Left for Charters

Last year, more than a third of the students who transferred from a traditional San Diego Unified high school to a charter school were a year or more behind their classmates at the time they transferred.
According to the district’s own data, which Voice of San Diego obtained through public records requests, 581 students left a traditional San Diego Unified high school during the 2015-2016 school year and landed at a charter school. Of those who left, 34 percent were a year or more behind at the time they transferred. The data includes students from all grade levels.
The findings come after state education officials released official numbers for the class of 2016, which showed a 91 percent graduation rate – an all-time high. The district considers the graduation rate a major triumph.
The new records quantify for the first time how many struggling students in the class of 2016 left high schools and how many of them were not on track to graduate. Some students told us they had been counseled to leave district schools, though district officials have contested those claims.
The district disputed numbers we published earlier this year, which were based on data from a handful of local charter schools. (Before fulfilling the most recent public records request, the district had declined to provide more complete data.) At one point, officials wrote on the district’s website there was “no reliable data on this question.”
But the district just provided its data. The records show how far students were behind when they left the district last year and also reveal which schools students left. Top among them were high schools in poorer areas like Lincoln High and Morse High.
“….Some students told us they had been counseled to leave district schools…..”If proven, this is a real smoking gun.The rest of this stuff is the academic community bending rules in order to look as good as possible.Nothing new here; this has been going on ever since parents and reformers started pushing for some accountability, although the board being complicit might be an eye opener.
It would be interesting to pursue that aspect. If established, it would clearly demonstrate what most observers believe, the board and district management are hopelessly linked, and any idea that the board is exercising oversight and correcting bad practices is a myth. They are co-conspirators in hoodwinking the public and the parents.
From the data it appears that the class of 2017 has about twice the numbers transferring as 2016, so we can expect even better graduation performance this June. Let the good times roll; they’ve reinvented “perfect”.