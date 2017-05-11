One of San Diego Unified’s Big Money-Saving Moves Will Actually Cost Money

This post has been updated.
Nearly 530 teachers in the San Diego Unified School District volunteered to retire next year – and they will get 100 percent of their final annual salary for doing so.
The early retirement incentive was supposed to be a money-saving move by the cash-strapped district, which is trying to plug a $124.4 million hole in its 2017-18 budget. But district documents show the payout will actually begin costing the district money in two years.
According to a district chart posted for Thursday night’s board meeting, after saving $3 million next school year, the retirements will save less than half that the following year.
In total, the retirements and payouts that come with them will save the district $4.48 million in the first two years, but will cost $5.12 million the following three years, for a net loss of more than $635,600, district documents show.