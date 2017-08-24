Parents Aren’t the Only Thing Making New Sex Ed Curriculum a Challenge for Schools

The Learning Curve is a weekly column that answers questions about schools using plain language. Have a question about how your local schools work? Write me at maya@voiceofsandiego.org.
More than 1,000 people have signed on to a change.org petition objecting to San Diego Unified’s new sex education curriculum, arguing that the content is “too much, too soon.”
The new curriculum was adopted after The California Healthy Youth Act, written by Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, went into effect in January 2016.
The law requires comprehensive sexual health and HIV prevention education in middle and high school, curriculum updates based on new medical research and that sexual education respects and addresses the needs of students of all genders and sexual orientations. It also bars abstinence-only instruction.
Curriculum changes can often be controversial, and their implementation in the classroom can be challenging.
