Parents, Principals Say Staffing Is Alarmingly Low in Special Ed Classes

Back in May, a group of parents, San Diego Unified staff and community members sent a letter to the school board, warning that cuts to the district budget could hit disabled students the hardest.
“[Students with disabilities] are disciplined at double the rate of their nondisabled peers and continue to face the greatest disparity in all measures of achievement,” the letter says. “We are skeptical that fewer staff, limited services and scarce supports on the school site combined with fewer administrators and resource teachers leading the districtwide work … will create growth in educational outcomes for [students with disabilities].”
The school board cut the special education department’s budget by $7.92 million, according to February budget documents.
Now, one of the letter’s authors says some of the concerns her group sounded the alarm over are playing out before their eyes.
Principals say they are stressed and strained by a shortage of staff. The district has used interns to teach some special education classes and even asked parents to help fill aide positions.
District officials say some of the concerns being voiced aren’t necessarily a result of the cuts. Some are the result of a transition to new consolidated classrooms. Some are systemic issues in special education, plaguing all districts, every year.
My experience in working with City Schools suggests that they have always been resentful of special education and spend as little as necessary. Parents need to exert their rights for their special needs child by learning what the laws are and not hesitating to call for a Due Process Hearing if they don't feel like they are getting a decent deal for their child.
It appears the Board spent all their increased budget on salary and benefit increases for staff. In the process they reduced special ed staffing to help pay for these increases.