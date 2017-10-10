Parents, Time to Choose: This Interactive Map Helps You Compare San Diego Schools

Two Perkins Elementary School students take a break from working on a classroom assignment.

Parents and students in San Diego Unified School District have until Nov. 13 to apply to schools within the district if they don’t want to necessarily attend the school in their neighborhood.

To help parents navigate their options, we’ve created a map of San Diego County schools, with crucial data about each, along with a quick and easy guide to San Diego Unified’s school choice system.

You can filter the map to show only charter schools. Or only schools with dual-language immersion programs. Or only charters with dual-language immersion programs. Or only schools with the prestigious International Baccalaureate program.

You get it.

The entry for each school will tell you how its students are doing in math and English language arts, along with whether its scores improved over the previous year.

