Poway Unified Officials Crack Down on Spending Following Audit

Poway Unified leaders are tightening the purse strings on vacation payouts and credit card charges – expenses the former superintendent was accused of exploiting.
Spurred by forensic audit findings related to the superintendent’s pay, auditors with El Cajon accounting firm Wilkinson Hadley King and Co. took a broader look at those two areas of concern and found “The District has adopted a practice of regularly paying out vacation balances to employees based upon request.”
The district’s vacation liability has grown to $5.6 million and, “It appears that employees are not taking vacation, but rather saving the vacation days and using it as a ‘bonus’ instead,” auditors wrote Nov. 30.
District staff responded saying they’d need to bargain with some union groups to make changes, but would create a plan to address excess vacation balances for management employees and encourage vacations. Staff will also bring the school board new contract language for senior administrators that specifies vacation accrual and cash out options.
