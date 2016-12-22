Poway Unified Officials Crack Down on Spending Following Audit

I would like to donate $

Prior auditors found former superintendent John Collins’ contract only granted permission to cash out vacation upon departure from the job, but he repeatedly cashed out vacation time anyway and once took more than he had accrued.

Before being unceremoniously dismissed in July, Collins was also flagged for using the district credit card for personal expenses, like family airline travel.

Wilkinson Hadley King and Co. auditors looked at the district’s 156 purchase cards and found they allow $813,000 in spending each month, or $9.75 million a year. Employees charged $1.9 million last year.

“The District is exposed to risk of inappropriate expenditures, bypassing of bid process, exceeding budget allowances through purchase card transaction,” according to the firm. Auditors blamed a lack of enforcement of the monitoring system that is supposed to make sure expenses are allowed and documented, bid requirements are met and funds are budgeted to pay for card purchases.

Employees running preschool and before- and after-school programs charged more than $600,000 to the cards last year, which included snacks for 5,300 students. Those snacks will now be bought through the food and nutrition department and director approval is now required for charges over $50.

Sixteen purchase cards were recently canceled and some monthly credit spending limits were reduced by 40 percent, district officials told auditors.

School board President Michelle O’Connor-Ratcliff said she was pleased to see staff tightening credit card use and vacation payouts.

“This is important. This is a priority for the board,” O’Connor-Ratcliff said at the Dec. 13 board meeting. “I think I probably speak for everybody on the board when I say we need to be kept up to date on these corrective actions so abuses aren’t going to happen again. … So, keep going. Get aggressive. Do more.”

More introspection is on the way.

Board members this month approved up to $50,000 for an internal controls audit by accounting firm Moss Adams that will start after the New Year, and up to $41,000 for the state’s Fiscal Crisis and Management Assistance Team to review the special education program, which serves about 11 percent of the 35,900-student district.

This article relates to: Education, Must Reads, School Finances

Written by Ashly McGlone Ashly is an investigative reporter for Voice of San Diego. She can be reached at ashly.mcglone@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.550.5669.

