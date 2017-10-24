Poway Unified Officials Might Have Stumbled Upon New Financial Crimes

For years, top Poway Unified School District administrators received thousands of dollars in extra compensation apart from their regular paychecks, newly discovered district documents show.
District officials said they cannot find evidence the board ever approved of the payments, which could be legally problematic.
District officials recently found documents showing $149,495 paid by the district to a special retirement fund for 15 employees while gathering records to respond to a California Public Records Act request from Voice of San Diego.
The payments spanned from 1998 to 2014 and typically totaled $3,350 or $3,600 per person each year. Former superintendent John Collins received at least $14,150 over the years, and current assistant superintendent Mel Robertson received at least $15,300, according to the documents.
A gap in the documentation from 2003 to 2010 makes it unclear if any payments were made those years. If they continued, the total amount paid by the district to the fund could be closer to $239,000 to $383,000, before the plan was terminated in March 2015.
The payments are now being scrutinized by attorneys for the school district, and school board approval for the payments – required by law – has yet to be located, said Poway Superintendent Marian Kim-Phelps.
Remember, the Adams report found 53 internal control deficiencies, six of them with a high likelihood of occurrence, like vacation accrual and revolving cash fund policy violations. Ashley, I have extreme doubt that this practice stopped in 2015,I bet this type of payments were being made in 2017, well after Collins was indicted for the five felony charges.
You have to remember that there the right "legal" way and there is the "Poway Way".The board president, Michelle O'Connors-Ratcliff and TJ Zane still do not understand that they are "trustees".Meaning that their primary duty is to safe guard the money, safeguard the money!Both of them are still napping at the wheel. The Poway Way is still very much alive and is fully functional at PUSD and is continuing this very day!
First of all, Ashley great job.Since, I did not see any comments for the Michelle O'Connors-Ratcliff, PUSD Board President; can I assume that she would not make any comment or just ducked your calls?
Board members should immediately furnish all of the evidence on these 15 employees to California Commission on Teacher Credentialing. The Commission can take administrative action and terminated these 15 employees teaching or administrative credentials.
