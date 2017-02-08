Principal Says All Vice Principals in SD Elementary Schools Will Be Cut as Budget Shortfall Gets Real

By Mario Koran |
For the past month, district officials have been scrambling to plug the looming $124 million budget shortfall they face for next year. Thus far, district officials have been mostly mum on how those cuts would impact schools and classrooms.
Any layoffs of teachers would have to be announced next month.
Now, as school leaders across the city start talking about what is going to happen, the district has addressed it. In a message posted on Facebook, Superintendent Cindy Marten wrote that parents are meeting at schools across the district to find creative ways keep the brunt of the cuts away from classrooms.
“We will cut from the top first. Before we ask schools to do more, we will cut central office staff.”