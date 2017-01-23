San Diego Explained: What Graduation Rates Really Mean

High school graduation rates are booming, locally and across the nation.

But do those high rates mean what we think they do? Are more students graduating now than ever before?

Last May, San Diego Unified officials projected that 92 percent of the class of 2016 was on track to graduate. It was hailed as a colossal success because the graduation rate was the district’s highest on record, even in the face of new more rigorous requirements

Just months before the district announced that record-setting rate, a team of researchers from UC San Diego looked at the data and predicted graduation rates would fall.

