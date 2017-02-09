San Diego Explained: Schools Aren’t Rolling in Lottery Cash

In this week’s San Diego explained, NBC 7 San Diego’s Monica Dean and Voice of San Diego’s Ashly McGlone clear up any questions about the lottery money flowing into San Diego schools.

Image via Shutterstock
For more than three decades, the California Lottery has sent money to public schools in the state thanks to a ballot proposition approved by voters in 1984.

Every time school districts are facing slashes to their budgets – like the big cuts coming to San Diego Unified and other schools across the county – people often wonder why the lottery money doesn’t provide more of a cushion.

San Diego Unified has received about $490 million in total, or close to $16 million per year from the lottery. That may sound like a lot, but the district’s general fund revenues this year alone are near $1.3 billion, so it’s really just a drop in the bucket.

    Written by Kinsee Morlan

    Kinsee Morlan is the Engagement Editor at Voice of San Diego and author of the Culture Report. Contact her directly at kinsee.morlan@voiceofsandiego.org. Follow her on Facebook or Twitter. Subscribe to her podcast

