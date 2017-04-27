Nonprofit News Powered by Members
    San Diego Explained: District Layoffs Hit Poor Schools Hardest

    On this week’s San Diego Explained, NBC7’s Monica Dean and Voice of San Diego’s Mario Koran explain why the district’s poorest schools stand to bear the brunt of impending layoffs.

    Photo by Dustin Michelson
    Students at Fulton K-8 participate in a 2015 ceremony. Fifty-three percent of its teachers are facing layoffs ahead of the 2017 school year.
    Roughly 1,500 teachers and staff members could soon be laid off by the San Diego Unified School District.

    District officials are working to close a $124 million budget shortfall for the coming school year. The layoffs are the most contentious of the cuts, especially at schools like Baker Elementary, where 10 of the school’s 17 teachers were told they could be laid off next year.

    On this week’s San Diego Explained, NBC7’s Monica Dean and Voice of San Diego’s Mario Koran explain why the district’s poorest schools stand to bear the brunt of the impending layoffs.

