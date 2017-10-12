San Diego Explained: Navigating School Choice

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Scott Lewis and NBC 7’s Monica Dean go through the nuts and bolts of our interactive map of San Diego schools and the school choice system.

Photo by Adriana Heldiz
A Perkins Elementary School school gets ready to begin his assignment on a San Diego Unified computer.
Parents who want to send their kids to a school outside their neighborhood have until Nov. 13 to apply.

It’s part of San Diego Unified’s school choice program, which allows families to attend schools within the district other than their closest neighborhood school.

To help parents navigate their options, Voice of San Diego created a map of San Diego County schools, with crucial data about each, along with a quick and easy guide to San Diego Unified’s school choice system.

    Derek Hofmann

    How do I find out which schools do the best job of improving the students? The ELA and Math scores favor schools with high test scores, but that provides a disincentive for schools to take on struggling students. I want to know which schools do the best job of pulling lower-performing students to a higher level of academic achievement.