San Diego Explained: Navigating School Choice

A Perkins Elementary School school gets ready to begin his assignment on a San Diego Unified computer.

Parents who want to send their kids to a school outside their neighborhood have until Nov. 13 to apply.

It’s part of San Diego Unified’s school choice program, which allows families to attend schools within the district other than their closest neighborhood school.

To help parents navigate their options, Voice of San Diego created a map of San Diego County schools, with crucial data about each, along with a quick and easy guide to San Diego Unified’s school choice system.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Scott Lewis and NBC 7’s Monica Dean go through the nuts and bolts of our interactive map of San Diego schools and the school choice system.

This article relates to: Education, San Diego Explained

Written by Adriana Heldiz Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s Assistant Digital Manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.