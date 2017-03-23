San Diego Explained: School Bond Funds Can Be Spent on Employees After All

A classroom at San Diego High, where where bond money has funded projects like a professional kitchen and a media lab.

Local school bond measures often come with promises that the money will be used to pay strictly for school repairs and upgrades, not teacher or administrator salaries.

But it turns out that public school districts up and down the state have been freely spending bond money on employee salaries for more than a decade.

In 2004, Attorney General Bill Lockyer issued an opinion saying spending bond money on school employees was OK as long as they were overseeing and managing bond projects. Each school district gets to decide just how much bond money should be spent on those employees.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, NBC7’s Monica Dean and Voice of San Diego’s Ashly McGlone look at how local school districts are spending bond funds on employees.

Written by Kinsee Morlan Kinsee Morlan is the Engagement Editor at Voice of San Diego and author of the Culture Report. Contact her directly at kinsee.morlan@voiceofsandiego.org. Follow her on Facebook or Twitter. Subscribe to her podcast.

